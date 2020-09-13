Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NSSC opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $414.65 million, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

