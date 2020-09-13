New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,579 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 63,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 427,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 112,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,281,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 94,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,985,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

