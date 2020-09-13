Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT Raised to $49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKLA. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nikola from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.

NKLA opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85. Nikola has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth $40,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

