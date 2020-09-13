Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NFBK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $518.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

In other news, Director Paul Stahlin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,646 shares in the company, valued at $272,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $103,804. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 70,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 76.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 223.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 136,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 92.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

