NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,255,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,051. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

