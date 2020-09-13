NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Up 107.1% in August

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NVZMY traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.61. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $66.06.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $494.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.01 million. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

