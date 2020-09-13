Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits Market Cap of $4.46 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $206,375.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, WazirX, Ethfinex and BITBOX. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.58 or 0.04808501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,736,764 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, IDEX, Binance, Koinex, BITBOX, CoinBene, WazirX, Bitbns, Bitrue, Huobi, Zebpay and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.