Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JRS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 94,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

