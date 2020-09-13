Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE JSD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,119. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

