Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE JSD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,119. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Dividend History for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)

