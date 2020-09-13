Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:BXMX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BXMX stock remained flat at $$11.48 during trading on Friday. 262,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,926. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

