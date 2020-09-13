OKCash 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,523.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $8,523.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050389 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,368.89 or 1.01091401 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000432 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00184936 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001069 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,547,275 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars.

