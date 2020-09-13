Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORAN. cut shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ORAN stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Orange has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,921,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,335,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 2,487.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 550,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 528,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 524,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 402,806 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 158,331 shares during the period. 0.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

