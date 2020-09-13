Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORAN. cut shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.
ORAN stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Orange has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.
