ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OROVY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.21 on November 6th

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.
OTCMKTS OROVY opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.67. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21.
About ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR
