ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OROVY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.21 on November 6th

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS OROVY opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.67. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21.

About ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

