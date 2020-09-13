Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oshkosh from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 235,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

