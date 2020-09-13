Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Position Decreased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Otter Tail accounts for 0.9% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $83,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Otter Tail by 71.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 161,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,183. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. TheStreet downgraded Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.