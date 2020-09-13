Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Ovintiv has a dividend payout ratio of -82.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 211.1%.

Ovintiv stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

