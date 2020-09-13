Owens & Minor, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend by 99.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Owens & Minor has a payout ratio of 0.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens & Minor to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.7%.

OMI opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMI. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

