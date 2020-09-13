Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pacira Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $64.44.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $296,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,633 shares in the company, valued at $921,774.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $137,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,673 shares of company stock worth $13,457,492 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacira Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $275,000.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

