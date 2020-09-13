Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PKG. TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.83.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.69. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,337,000 after acquiring an additional 957,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 21.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,793,000 after buying an additional 331,792 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 68.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after buying an additional 318,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,800,000 after buying an additional 228,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $13,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

