Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.43.

Palomar stock opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $157,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $1,034,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,300 shares of company stock worth $6,031,036. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Palomar by 31.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Palomar by 42.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Palomar by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

