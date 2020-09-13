Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.43.

Palomar stock opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $157,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $1,034,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,300 shares of company stock worth $6,031,036. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Palomar by 31.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Palomar by 42.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Palomar by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Analyst Recommendations for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit