Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.
TSE PSI traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$5.39. 230,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.40 million and a P/E ratio of 11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.78. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$5.24 and a 52-week high of C$17.94.
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pason Systems Company Profile
Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.
