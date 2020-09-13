Pearson’s (PSO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. Pearson has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

