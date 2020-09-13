Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $110.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $98.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton by 1.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Peloton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.