Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.52.

PENN opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $65.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $3,121,172.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,717.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,614.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,762.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.0% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

