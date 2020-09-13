PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

PetIQ stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $550,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,328,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,258,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after buying an additional 284,309 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 946,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after buying an additional 160,886 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

