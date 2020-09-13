Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PFE. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

