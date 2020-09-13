Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips 66 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

