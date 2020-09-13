Piper Sandler Cuts HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $36.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.29.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 182,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 55,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.