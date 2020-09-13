Piper Sandler Cuts Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Price Target to $11.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:UBA opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $380.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.67. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 51.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

