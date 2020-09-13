Piper Sandler Trims Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Target Price to $80.00

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.50.

IRET stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $887.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 349.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 519.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

