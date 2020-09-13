Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (PL8) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.04.

Get Plato Income Maximiser alerts:

Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.