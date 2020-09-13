Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.65.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,500 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,705,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pluralsight by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 504,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 148,409 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

