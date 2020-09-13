Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.67.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.39. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 209,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 233,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 214,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.