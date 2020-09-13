Pro-Pac Packaging (PPG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 on October 7th

Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.15.
About Pro-Pac Packaging
