Pro-Pac Packaging (PPG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 on October 7th

Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.15.

Get Pro-Pac Packaging alerts:

About Pro-Pac Packaging

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial, flexible, and rigid packaging products in Australia. The company's Industrial Packaging division manufactures, sources, and distributes industrial packaging materials, and related products and services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Pac Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Pac Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.