Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.13.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 164.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 809,014 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 863,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 367.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares during the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

