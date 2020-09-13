PS Business Parks Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 119.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

NYSE PSB opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average of $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.35. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $141.25.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

