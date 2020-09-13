Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Major Shareholder Buys $24,067.10 in Stock

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc bought 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,067.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Plaisance Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Plaisance Capital Llc bought 59,390 shares of Pure Cycle stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $569,550.10.

PCYO opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $234.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.51. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 32.75%.

PCYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,142,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 394,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

