QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QADA. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of QAD in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

Get QAD alerts:

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,121.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.48. QAD has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.51%. On average, analysts predict that QAD will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $349,613.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $434,089.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 41.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 706,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after buying an additional 206,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in QAD by 20.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QAD by 25.3% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 257,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QAD by 15.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QAD by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.