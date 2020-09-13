Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

QTRX stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $908.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.

In other news, SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,952. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 274,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,090 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

