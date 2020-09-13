Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $60.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.86.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $677,118.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,530 shares of company stock worth $1,066,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Rapid7 by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,008 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 542,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after acquiring an additional 154,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.