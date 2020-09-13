Raven Protocol Market Cap Hits $6.31 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $190,264.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 78.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00293158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00115988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00047425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.01594044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000292 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00190457 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

