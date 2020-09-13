Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of SNX opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.17.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,608. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in SYNNEX by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

