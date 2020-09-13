Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Stake Increased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 750.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,481 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,852,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $173,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $276,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,344,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $158,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,670,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,055. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

