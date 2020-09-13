Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $109,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.75. The company had a trading volume of 814,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total transaction of $1,507,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,884 shares of company stock valued at $101,905,916. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

