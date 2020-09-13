Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 148.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,348,000 after buying an additional 44,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $544.75. 814,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,455. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $609.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.51. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total value of $2,873,466.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,884 shares of company stock worth $101,905,916. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.