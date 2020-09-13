Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Up 110.6% in August

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the August 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 127,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,003. Repsol has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Repsol had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

