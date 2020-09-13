Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $676.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Vogt bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $126,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009 shares in the company, valued at $348,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

