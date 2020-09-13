Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $676.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Vogt bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $126,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009 shares in the company, valued at $348,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit