RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $55,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.