Roku’s (ROKU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROKU. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $155.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.18 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $185.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,997 shares of company stock worth $70,234,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

