Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $399.60. 561,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

